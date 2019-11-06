Wisconsin Early Autism Project opens new center in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay is now home to a new center opened by the Wisconsin Early Autism Project.

For over 20 years, the Wisconsin Early Autism Project has offered comprehensive behavioral treatment for young children with autism.

This is the third center the project has opened in the state of Wisconsin, which will help with their expanded care of affected children.

“Over the past two years, we have started center-based treatment in our current space and we started with two children and over the course of two years, we have expanded into 43 children. So, currently having 43 children, we needed a bigger space to create a better learning environment for all of the children,” says Kerry Hoopes, Clinical Director with Wisconsin Early Autism Project – Green Bay Region.

The center offers an outdoor playground, gymnasium, cafeteria, and a classroom with a SmartBoard. It’s located on Main Avenue in Green Bay.