CHICAGO, Ill. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old suspect in a shooting incident that occurred in central Wisconsin on February 4 was taken into custody in the Chicago area after being at-large for nearly a month.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on its investigation on March 1 stating the suspect of the shooting on Mcintosh Road in Wausau, Desmond S. Mayo, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force on the morning of February 28.

Authorities say Mayo is being held in Illinois pending an extradition hearing.

The February 4 shooting in Wausau resulted in a 38-year-old man allegedly getting shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.

The victim was the one to identify Mayo, deputies say.

No additional information was provided.