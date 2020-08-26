Wisconsin Election Commission warns– make sure your vote is counted

Wisconsin’s April primaries had a record number of absentee ballots and a record number of those ballots weren’t counted, and with Wisconsin being a key swing state, rejected ballots could affect November’s elections.

Reid Magney, Wisconsin Elections Commission says 1.1 million Wisconsinites choose to vote using absentee ballots.

More than 23,000 absentee ballots in Wisconsin were rejected in April’s primaries and the Wisconsin Elections Commission says for very simple reasons:

“14,000 were rejected because the certification wasn’t correct and by that I mean either the voter didn’t sign his or her absentee ballot or it didn’t have a witness’ signature, or the witness may have left off their address 5,500 were rejected because they were postmarked after election day About 2,600 were rejected because they were not returned by the deadline.” Reid Magney, Wisconsin Elections Commission, Public Information Officer

President Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by almost 23,000 votes, so what does that mean if your absentee ballot is rejected for this upcoming presidential election?

Magney says, “If a ballot is rejected that means your vote won’t be counted.”

The City Clerk’s office in Neenah says simple errors happen because voters wait till the last minute

Stephanie Cheslock, Neenah Deputy City Clerk says, “voters certificate envelopes are completed correctly and that could be that the voter did not sign it, or the witness didn’t sign it, or the witness did not provide their address.”

In early September, the Wisconsin Elections Commission will roll out a series of instructional videos and send a letter to registered voters with information about voting options to help decrease the number of rejected absentee ballots.