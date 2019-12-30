Wisconsin election officials consider purged voter options

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election officials are expected to consider what to do about more than 200,000 voters that a judge has ruled should be purged from voter rolls in the key swing state.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission meets Monday. The commission could immediately deactivate the records of voters who were sent a 2019 movers mailing and either did not respond or whose letter was returned as not undeliverable.

Among other options, it could also choose to warn voters that they may be deactivated, or not act at all.

The affected voters are registered in heavily Democratic areas.