Wisconsin Elections Commission determined to improve fall elections based on analysis of absentee voting in April 7 Spring Election

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) prepare for the fall elections, one of their first was to analyze the data from Wisconsin’s April 7 Spring Election and Presidential PreferencePrimary that had an overwhelming amount of absentee voters.

On Monday, the WEC said the documents analyzed showed the significant logistical and technical challenges local and state election officials faced in fulfilling the surge in absentee ballot requests, indicating the WEC to find a way to improve the absentee process for voters and clerks in future elections.

The WEC stated that of the 1.55 million ballots cast in the election, 61.8% were absentee ballots cast by mail and 12.6% were absentee “early” votes cast in the clerk’s office or at a vote center before Election Day.

WEC reported the following data located in a report from the Commission to the Governor.

The administrator of the WEC, Meagan Wolfe said, “Because there have been so many questions about the April 7 election and absentee ballots, the Commission thought it was important to provide detailed data and analysis of what happened, why it happened, and what we are learning from that experience as we prepare for the fall elections.”

The WEC reports that the analysis also showed several areas that need to be improved in the upcoming election. The findings showed the extraordinary volume placed great stress on election officials, elections systems, and the postal service.

The findings shared that while the majority of voters were able to receive and return their absentee ballots in time to be counted, some voters who requested ballots in good faith did not receive them.

The report also points out that absentee voting remains a largely manual, labor-intensive process

administered by each individual jurisdiction across the state and many places had to hire and train temporary workers to meet the needs.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission noted that process improvements in development revise the application, ballot mailing, ballot tracking, and quality control processes. Every step in the process, from the application form, to the envelope, to the tracking tools, is under examination and being evaluated for potential improvements.

“We are already working on improvements including the use of USPS Intelligent Barcodes to help

voters and clerks track ballots,” Wolfe said. “We are also making it easier for clerks to process the

higher volumes of absentee ballot requests we anticipate in future elections.”

The WEC added that legislature and the voters of Wisconsin that will be discussed at a special Commission meeting Wednesday afternoon.