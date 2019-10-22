Wisconsin Elections Commission out to track down registered voters who may have moved

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Important election information for nearly a quarter of a million voters in Wisconsin. Anyone who has moved since the last election is likely to get a letter from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Kris Schuller explains what the letter is about and what you need to do.

With a presidential election in 2020 – voters are expected to flood polling places. And the Wisconsin Elections Commission is sending out letters like this to some of those voters, to make sure they’re ready when election day comes.

“Our purpose is to contact them and say it looks like you moved. If you did, you’re going to need to re-register to vote for the elections coming up in 2020,” said commission spokesperson Reid Magney.

Brown County Clerk Sandy Juno says over 234,000 letters were mailed to this specific group of voters, who’ve told another government agency like the U.S. Post Office or DMV that they’ve moved. The letter explains what steps to take to re-register or how to clear up any misinformation.

“There are instructions to go to MyVote.WI.gov and update yourself online if you did move or you can tear off the bottom piece and return that to your clerk with a new address or say that you didn’t move,” Juno said.

Unlike a similar mailing in 2017 which removed voters from the active voter list if they failed to respond within a month, this round voters have more time.

“If you get one of these and don’t respond to it, as long as you vote next year or early 2021 you won’t be removed from the voter list,” Magney said.

But Juno says if you get a letter, why wait. Up next is 2020 and it is fast approaching.

“We want to have accurate lists. We want to make sure people go to the right place to vote when they chose to vote,” Juno said.