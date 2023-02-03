CADOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement responded to an elementary school in Wisconsin after a bomb threat was found written on a wall of the girls’ bathroom, leading to an evacuation and a search.

The Cadott Police Department posted on its Facebook page that the threat itself was ‘vague and referenced a time period of one hour before the bomb would detonate.’

Officers from the Cadott Police Department responded to Cadott Elementary School on February 1, after the school reported the incident.

As a result of the threat, the Cadott Elementary School was evacuated and all students and staff were safely relocated to the Cadott High School while authorities investigated the situation.

After reviewing video from security cameras, officers say a person of interest was identified and questioned. The person reportedly admitted to writing the threat.

Out of precaution, deputies from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, and school staff searched the building and confirmed that the threat was not credible.

All students and staff were able to return to school to prepare for release once the building was cleared.

I would like to thank the students for their cooperation as well as the staff’s efforts in quickly and efficiently escorting them out of the building and to the high school. Additionally, we are grateful for the additional resources provided by the Chippewa Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Stanley Police Department in helping us with this incident today. Daryl L. Pries, Chief of Police of the Cadott Police Department

No additional information was provided.