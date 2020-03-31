Wisconsin Employment and Transportation Assistance Program awards $1,748,581 to transportation services across Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Employment and Transportation Assistance Program (WETAP) announced on Monday that it has awarded $1,748,581 to 11 non-profit organizations providing employment transportation services to low-income workers in 51 counties throughout the state.

Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said, “Lack of transportation can be an enormous barrier to people looking for work.”

Thompson continues, “This program helps to connect people to jobs – especially in counties without public transportation.”

WETAP combines state funds from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Department of Workforce Development, and federal funds, into one program to help transportation-provider groups in all parts of the state provide transportation to low-income workers.

For the full list of grant recipients visit, https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/doing-bus/local-gov/astnce-pgms/transit/wetap.aspx.