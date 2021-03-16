Wisconsin estimates $1.4 billion in relief funding for schools

FILE – In this Thursday, March 4, 2021, file photo, Latisha Bledsoe cleans chairs in the music room at Manchester Academic Charter School during the coronavirus pandemic in Pittsburgh. The school is planning to return students to the classroom in a hybrid schedule at the end of March. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction estimates the state will receive about $1.4 billion to distribute to schools from the latest federal coronavirus relief package.

Precise allocations to each state are still being finalized, but DPI expects this round of funding to be double the amount in relief funds allocated in December.

The federal bill allows DPI to hold on to a percentage of the federal funds, and requires 5 percent be spent on learning loss and 1 percent be spent on each summer school and afterschool programs.

President Joe Biden signed the relief package on March 11.

According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released last week, 70% of Americans back the Democratic president’s handling of the virus response, including 44% of Republicans.

“This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country,” says Biden.