Wisconsin experiencing delays in phased distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) Wisconsin’s phased distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines has hit some kinks causing frustrations across the state and health care leaders are called on to provide some answers.

Wisconsin is barely into its phased distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and already the state has hit some snags.

Andrea Palm, Secretary-Designee for Wisconsin DHS says, “In early December we had fewer than 50 registered vaccinators as of Monday we have over one thousand vaccine providers who are officially registered and able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Even with more than a thousand vaccinators the demand for the vaccine still outweighs the number of people wanting the vaccine.

Governor Tony Evers says, “I know I”m towards the end of the line here or very close to it and I don’t expect to get vaccinated until this summer.”

Palm says, “It’s important to understand the magnitude of this work vaccinating everyone in Wisconsin who wants a vaccine is the most significant public health intervention we have ever faced and it will take time but we will get there.”

What’s frustrating is that the number of vaccines allocated to Wisconsin versus the number of vaccines administered is only adding up to one big headache.

According to the DHS website, as of January 5, 2020, more than 420,000 doses of vaccine were allocated, nearly 266,000 have been shipped but roughly 85,000 have been administered.

Palm says, “There is a need to ramp up the number of vaccinators across the state so that there is greater opportunity for vaccinators to be in local communities.”

To speed up the distribution for this first phase of the vaccine, the state is considering mobile vaccination clinics towards the end of January.