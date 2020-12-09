Wisconsin F-16 crashes into Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, pilot status is unknown

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An F-16 Fighting Falcon that was assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Tuesday night.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Military of Affairs, the aircraft was involved in a routine training mission with one pilot on board. The F-16 Fighting Falcon was based out of Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison.

The crash happened around 8:00 pm., when Michigan authorities and emergency responders responded to the incident. They are still on scene.

The cause of the crash and the status of the pilot is unkown at this time. An investigation into the crash has been started.

More updates on the incident and piolets condition will be on WFRV’s website and the 115th Fighter Wing social media pages, as well as their website.