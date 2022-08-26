(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.

Those involved apparently tried to enter the race track, but the gate was locked. However, the offender(s) decided to tear up a ‘large’ grassy area. The property damage was described as ‘extensive’.

Before this incident, authorities mentioned that the track had been damaged twice and the Kayak Port area was damaged three different times.

A suspect was later identified and an arrest was made. There was no mention of if the investigation is still active.

The fairgrounds are about two hours and 45 minutes southwest of Oshkosh. No additional information was provided.