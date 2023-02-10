CASCO, Wis. (WFRV) – One local family’s food allergies led them to make a lasting impact on the girl scout community. Troop Leader Sarah Laurent says she was not going to allow allergies to keep her family from enjoying one of their favorite treats.



“About two and a half years ago, we found out that we had food allergies to gluten, dairy, egg, peanuts, and then corn,” said Troop Leader Sarah Laurent.

Madyson and Sarah Laurent belong to junior girl scout troop 4273 in Kewaunee County, and like all girl scouts, their troop sells cookies. The family’s allergies have prevented them from enjoying the treats.

“We’ve just been avoiding it since then, Maddy’s been selling girl scout cookies, but she hasn’t been able to eat any of them,” said Laurent.

Madyson would have an immediate allergic reaction if she ate the cookies, Madyson says not being able to eat them was difficult.

“It was hard and sad at the same time. Sometimes I just wish I could have them like I wanted to cheat all the time, and it seemed unfair,” said girl scout Madyson Laurent.

Sarah Laurent says the family began making their own cookies using allergy-free ingredients.

“I was finding recipes online, and I would make homemade girl scout cookies, so like I made a copycat, you know, peanut butter patty, for our family because we could not have these,” said Sarah Laurent.

After years of baking their own cookies and connecting with the company that makes girl scout cookies, “ABC Bakers,” a new recipe was created for people who have allergies.

“I mean, like, it took a couple of years, and just by me emailing the company and like pointing that out, they were able to change their recipe, “said Sarah Laurent.

Laurent says the new gluten-free recipe is free from the top 9 allergens.