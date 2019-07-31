NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Wisconsin father accused of leaving toddler in car for 10 hours

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (AP) — A father has been arrested after he was accused of leaving his 2-year-old child alone in a car for 10 hours in Schofield.

Everest Metro police say the toddler is hospitalized after being left in the vehicle from 2 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday. Police responded to a 911 call from a man requesting an ambulance and found the child’s mother holding the toddler when they arrived.

WSAW-TV reports the child was transported to St. Clare’s Hospital and later flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield.

The father could be in court Wednesday afternoon.

