Wisconsin father attempts breaking 3-decade-old push-up world record

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin father of three will be attempting to break a push-up world record that was set in 1989 while also fundraising for a 9/11 organization on Sunday.

A Winneconne resident, Nate Carroll, will be attempting to break the three-decade-old push-up world record by doing over 1.5 million push-ups.

Over the next 12 months, Nate Carroll will attempt to complete the 1.5 million push-ups while also raising $1.5 million dollars for the Stephan Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation‘s Fallen First Responder Home Program. 

In order to achieve the feat, Carroll will have to work around his already full schedule of being a full-time social worker at the Wisconsin Resource Center, and still average 4,111 push-ups per day.

“To do 4,000 push-ups a day I will weave push-ups into my daily routine. I’ll be up at 4 a.m. and complete 25 sets before work, 10-15 sets before lunch, 10 sets during lunch, 10 sets before the end of work, and 25-35 sets before 10 p.m.,” said Carroll.

The money Carroll raises during this time will all go towards the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program.

The Foundation is to pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty and help ensure stability and security for the families affected.

Last year, the Foundation is said to have paid off the mortgage of a 14-year veteran from Appleton’s Fire Department, Mitch Lungaard who had been killed on May 15, 2019.

“The effort needed to complete these push-ups is small compared to the adjustment families must make to a loss of a loved one. By keeping this perspective, I know each push-up will improve their financial stability and minimize stress as families adjust to a new reality,” said Carroll.

To follow Carroll’s journey to break the world record, residents can follow him on Twitter or Instagram where he will be posting push-up video compilations as well as pictures of verified logbook entries.

To donate to the donate to his campaign or more about the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, visit tunnel2towers.org.

