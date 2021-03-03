FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Wisconsin father hits push-up milestone in world record attempt

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – With his three kids by his side, Nate Carroll completed his one-millionth push-up.

Carroll is attempting to break the world record for the most push-ups completed in a year. Starting on June 14, and now has three months to break the record.

According to a release, 1,500,230 is the current record, and has stood for 31 years.

“This challenge impacts every decision I make every day, from the moment the alarm goes off at 3:30 a.m. until I call it a night, this challenge lives in my mind,” says Carroll.

Carroll is also raising money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program every time he does a set of push-ups.

“Everyone of these first responders left for work on a normal day. They said goodbye to their spouse and their kids and never come home. They gave up their lives to protect the lives of complete strangers. We call them heroes for making that sacrifice, but we can’t forget they were also called Mom or Dad,” says Carroll.

To see videos of him doing push-ups visit his YouTube page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Family Ties: Close knit Lourdes Academy Knights eye state title

UW-Oshkosh men advance in high scoring affair

Sports Xtra: UW-Oshkosh's Fischer talks regular season, WIAC tournament

Gamblers drop weekend finale to Des Moines

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Recapping boys basketball sectionals, state brackets revealed