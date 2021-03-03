Wisconsin father hits push-up milestone in world record attempt

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – With his three kids by his side, Nate Carroll completed his one-millionth push-up.

Carroll is attempting to break the world record for the most push-ups completed in a year. Starting on June 14, and now has three months to break the record.

According to a release, 1,500,230 is the current record, and has stood for 31 years.

“This challenge impacts every decision I make every day, from the moment the alarm goes off at 3:30 a.m. until I call it a night, this challenge lives in my mind,” says Carroll.

Carroll is also raising money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program every time he does a set of push-ups.

“Everyone of these first responders left for work on a normal day. They said goodbye to their spouse and their kids and never come home. They gave up their lives to protect the lives of complete strangers. We call them heroes for making that sacrifice, but we can’t forget they were also called Mom or Dad,” says Carroll.

To see videos of him doing push-ups visit his YouTube page.