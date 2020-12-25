Wisconsin father surprises children with Christmas homecoming

(WFRV) – A Shiocton child’s lost ‘daddy doll’ was returned over three weeks ago, and now her father surprised her as he returned in-person.

2-year-old Charlotte Collins, of Shiocton, lost her “Daddy Doll” and after more than 1,500 shares on Facebook, it was returned safely in early Dec.

Charlotte was able to embrace her father instead of her daddy doll, as her father surprised the children by returning from being deployed overseas.

Photo credit: Jen Harvey

Photo credit: Jen Harvey

Photo credit: Jen Harvey

With creative signs with sayings like “All I want for Christmas is SSG. Collins” the family was able to celebrate an emotional reunion.