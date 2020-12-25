(WFRV) – A Shiocton child’s lost ‘daddy doll’ was returned over three weeks ago, and now her father surprised her as he returned in-person.
2-year-old Charlotte Collins, of Shiocton, lost her “Daddy Doll” and after more than 1,500 shares on Facebook, it was returned safely in early Dec.
Charlotte was able to embrace her father instead of her daddy doll, as her father surprised the children by returning from being deployed overseas.
With creative signs with sayings like “All I want for Christmas is SSG. Collins” the family was able to celebrate an emotional reunion.
Latest Stories
- Wisconsin father surprises children with Christmas homecoming
- Experts say experience convinced Midwest of virus dangers
- Newsfeed Now: Christmas Day Edition
- Omro Police Department ask civilians to avoid area as crews battle fire
- Large ‘intentional’ explosion damages downtown Nashville Christmas morning