MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southern Wisconsin was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm after reportedly posting a video making threats to law enforcement.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday that Alfonso Randall was sentenced to three years in prison. Randall pleaded guilty to the charge on October 20, 2022.

Randall, a 40-year-old from Janesville, allegedly interfered with Janesville police officers while they were performing a traffic stop of another person on February 20, 2021.

After that incident, officers found video that Randall posted, including him allegedly making threatening statements toward law enforcement and showing a handgun toward the camera. Officers also found video that Randall posted of himself shooting a handgun at a gun range.

According to the release, Randall is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms. He was convicted of state drug trafficking offenses in 2001 and 2002, and in 2009, he was convicted in federal court of distributing crack cocaine and sentenced to 100 months in prison.

At sentencing, Judge William Conley acknowledged Randall’s claim that he was trying to hold police accountable but said that when the officers told him to stop interfering, he needed to respect those directions.

It was also stated in the release that authorities found guns hidden inside Randall’s residence that were accessible to teenagers that were living there.

The court found that Randall was endangering others by promoting dangerous gun behavior.

The investigation was conducted by the Janesville Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.