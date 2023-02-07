OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Western Lakes Fire District responded to a two-story house fire on Monday afternoon.

Crews arrived on the scene at Mill Street in Oconomowoc at around 3:30 p.m. Fire officials say a neighbor saw smoke coming out of the chimney and tried to alert the homeowners, but no one answered.

Firefighters arrived and when they opened the door to the home, they reportedly saw flames on the first floor. Law enforcement also reported seeing flames coming from the basement window.

Crews were able to initially knock down the fire on the first floor and basement resulting in a partial collapse of the first floor above the area where the fire was the strongest.

Authorities say the fire then extended to the second floor and crews were able to get that fire extinguished.

Courtesy of Western Lakes Fire District

While fire officials worked to subdue the fire, they say the homeowner returned to the house. After assisting the homeowner they say he had one final request.

With the power shut off, the well pump to the home was unable to work and the home owner asked the crews if they could provide water for his 30 cattle.

Authorities were reportedly on site until about 6 p.m. but made sure to fill the cattle’s water troughs before leaving.

The following departments helped in putting out the fire:

Merton Community

Hartland

Lisbon

Lake County

The Western Lakes Fire District says there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.