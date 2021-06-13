Wisconsin fire deemed suspicious after officials find body

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fire in Fort Atkinson as suspicious, after finding a body inside the building.

State fire and criminal investigation officials say they have a suspect in custody in connection to the death, but no further information has been released.

WSAU radio reports that the blaze broke out in a home late Friday morning and first responders discovered what they called “heavy” fire conditions.

According to officials, investigators found the circumstances of the incident suspicious and were concerned for the location and safety of a child that lived at the home. A statewide Amber Alert was issued, but the child was found before the alert was sent to phones across the state.

All individuals involved in the incident knew each other. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation.

There was no further information available at this time, Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.