ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in northern Wisconsin helped to rescue a deer hunter who was having difficulty breathing after getting lost in the woods on Wednesday.

According to Pine Lake Fire Rescue, crews were made aware of the incident around 5:30 p.m. on November 16, and say that the hunter was tracking a deer that he had shot when he lost track of where he was and became disorientated.

After the Oneida County dispatch center was able to provide crews with cell phone GPS coordinates, emergency personnel were able to maneuver over halfway into the woods with a UTV.

Photo Credit: Pine Lake Fire Rescue

Photo Credit: Pine Lake Fire Rescue

Photo Credit: Pine Lake Fire Rescue

Photo Credit: Pine Lake Fire Rescue

Photo Credit: Pine Lake Fire Rescue

Firefighters and paramedics pulled the hunter on a rescue basket roughly 1/8 of a mile to the UTV and then transported him to an ambulance.

The man was then transported to Aspirus Hospital for evaluation.

According to the release, firefighters were on the scene for about two hours.

No further information was provided.