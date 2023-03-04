WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders in southeastern Wisconsin, with help from drones, a phone pin, and a concerned mother, helped to rescue a man lost in the Jackson Marsh.

A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office states around 1:10 p.m. on March 3, its communications center got a call from a mother saying that her 32-year-old son was lost in the Jackson Marsh State Wildlife Area.

The man reported being “very wet, extremely cold, and unsure of his location.” Quick thinking authorities asked the mother to have her son call 911 in order to establish a location through a phone pin.

Deputies reported the closest access points to the lost man were determined to be from Church Road south of Pleasant Valley Road and a farm lane access from Hwy 60.

Washington County Deputies and Jackson Fire were dispatched to the scene.

Multiple drones were utilized and were eventually successful in locating the 32-year-old. However, access to the patient was difficult due to flooding, the release states. A ‘rigid-haul inflatable boat’ was requested from the West Bend Fire Technical Rescue.

A drone guided a team of rescuers wearing ice-rescue suits in from the farm access. First responders were able to determine that the man was hypothermic but uninjured after making contact with him.

A second team was able to load the patient onto the inflatable boat and take him back to safety. Authorities did note in the release that they believe the man will make a full recovery.

Additional assistance was requested from:

Slinger Fire Department

Richfield Fire Department

Hartford Fire Department

Germantown Fire Department

No further information was provided.