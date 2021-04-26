Wisconsin FoodShare recipients begin receiving emergency benefits

Cashier George Wallace, of Quincy, Mass., center, works behind a plastic shield as a shopper, right, places groceries in a cart, Thursday, March 26, 2020, at a grocery store, in Quincy. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

(WFRV) – Recipients and households part of the FoodShare program has begun receiving benefits over the weekend, after the USDA issued new guidance on April 1.

The new guidance pushed for emergency allotments to SNAP and FoodShare households, which means households who have not yet received payments and those whose payments were less than $95 a month will receive increased benefits. With this change, Wisconsin will provide more than $75 million in emergency allotments to over 411,000 FoodShare households in April.

How much a household receives in regular FoodShare benefits is determined by a number of factors:

Example 1: Based on reported income and deductions, a one-person household normally receives a regular amount of $50 in monthly benefits if there wasn’t a pandemic. In recent months, they have been receiving an emergency allotment of $184 to bring them to the maximum amount for their household size ($234). They will experience no change as a result of the new guidance, as they are already receiving an emergency allotment of more than $95. The total FoodShare benefit (regular amount plus emergency allotment) this household will receive is $234.

Based on reported income and deductions, a one-person household normally receives a regular amount of $50 in monthly benefits if there wasn’t a pandemic. In recent months, they have been receiving an emergency allotment of $184 to bring them to the maximum amount for their household size ($234). They will experience no change as a result of the new guidance, as they are already receiving an emergency allotment of more than $95. The total FoodShare benefit (regular amount plus emergency allotment) this household will receive is $234. Example 2: Based on reported income and deductions, a one-person household normally receives a regular amount of $144 in monthly benefits if there wasn’t a pandemic. In recent months, they have been receiving an emergency allotment of $90, to bring them to the maximum amount for their household size ($234). This household will now receive an additional $5 so that they receive the minimum emergency allotment of $95. The total FoodShare benefit (regular amount plus emergency allotment) the household will receive under the new guidance is $239.

Based on reported income and deductions, a one-person household normally receives a regular amount of $144 in monthly benefits if there wasn’t a pandemic. In recent months, they have been receiving an emergency allotment of $90, to bring them to the maximum amount for their household size ($234). This household will now receive an additional $5 so that they receive the minimum emergency allotment of $95. The total FoodShare benefit (regular amount plus emergency allotment) the household will receive under the new guidance is $239. Example 3: Based on reported income and deductions, a one-person household normally receives a regular amount of $234 in monthly benefits if there wasn’t a pandemic. In recent months, they have received no emergency allotment because $234 is the maximum for their household size. This household will now receive the $95 minimum emergency allotment. The total FoodShare benefit (regular amount plus emergency allotment) the household will receive under the new guidance is $329.

Households receiving the maximum monthly benefit are now eligible to get the emergency allotment as well.

Families and individuals receiving FoodShare are being notified of the changes through letters or emails.