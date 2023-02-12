GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Pizza is known as a familiar favorite while watching sporting events. Owner of Gallagher’s pizza Chad Miller says his business always sees an increase in customers during Super Bowl Sunday.



“Because it’s made fresh daily, everything is from scratch and it is delicious and whether it is dine in, take out, or delivery it’s convenient, sometimes we have people order days in advance, but we start delivering every day at 11am,”said Chad Miller Owner Gallagher’s Pizza.

Host Kaylie Courtois has worked at Gallagher’s for nearly three years and says she is no stranger to the super bowl rush.

“We definitely get lots of phone calls, like lots of deliveries and pickups, people want to have parties and bring Gallagher’s and definitely a lot of people dine in to watch the games too, so it gets pretty busy,” said Courtois.

Courtois says pizza is the perfect meal to eat when hosting friends,

“I feel like it’s one of those comfort foods and i don’t know a lot of people will enjoy it and like everyone kind of likes it so it’s a good option for like when you have a lot of people that want to like eat together, you get a pizza and everyone’s going to love it.” said Courtois.

Miller says the chain looks forward to serving the well-known meal to packer fans rooting for their team in future Superbowl’s.

“We have four locations in the area that we would love to make you some delicious pizza or pasta, appetizers, chicken wings , we’re here,” said Miller.

Gallagher’s four locations are open Sunday through Thursday from 11am until 10pm.