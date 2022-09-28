Sage green throw pillows strategically positioned on your couch, chairs or bed can give your home an elegant, natural aesthetic.

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again.

The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24.

Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number to force the transaction through the credit card reader, which then approved the transaction. The credit reader did not allow the transaction to go through before the pin number was given.

The man reportedly identified himself verbally as Timothy Litt to sales clerks and the woman he was with gave the name of Antoinette Williams.

The Greenfield Police Department reports the man, known as Litt, was taken into custody by officers on Sept. 20, 2022, after trying to attempt fraud at another business.

The police did not mention anything about the woman. Local 5 will share additional details if more are released.