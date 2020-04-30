Wisconsin Game Fish season opening on May 2 as planned

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2020-2021 Game Fish season will proceed as planned and open on May 2, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR is reminding anglers to fish close to home and practice social distancing whether fishing from a boat, dock, or shoreline. Officials recommend that only anglers living in the same household should fish within six feet of one another.

For information on how to get your fishing license, visit the DNR’s website.

Regular fishing rules and regulations apply for all DNR properties. DNR boat launches within open state parks are open. However, all state parks have updated hours of operation from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will be closed on Wednesdays. Anglers who want to fish within a state park on Wednesdays may still do so that day.

All restrooms, water fountains, buildings, and facilities are also closed at all state parks. Northern forests, flowages, and the Lower Wisconsin Riverway system are exempt from these changes and remain open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., 7 days a week.

A list of launches and shorefishing access points is available on the DNR website to help anglers find fishing locations closer to home. The DNR says anglers are encouraged to have a backup plan in the event there is crowding or unsafe conditions where you plan to fish.

DNR boat launches are open at open state properties. Please check with local municipalities regarding boat launch closures and consult the 2020-2021 Hook and Line Fishing Regulations for the waterbody you plan to fish. Add hand sanitizer to your tackle box and pack a trash bag.

For more information about registering your boat, aquatic invasive species, and other DNR information, click here.

