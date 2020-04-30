1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Wisconsin Game Fish season opening on May 2 as planned

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Inland lake fishing opening weekend_20887528-159532

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2020-2021 Game Fish season will proceed as planned and open on May 2, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR is reminding anglers to fish close to home and practice social distancing whether fishing from a boat, dock, or shoreline. Officials recommend that only anglers living in the same household should fish within six feet of one another.

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

For information on how to get your fishing license, visit the DNR’s website.

Regular fishing rules and regulations apply for all DNR properties. DNR boat launches within open state parks are open. However, all state parks have updated hours of operation from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will be closed on Wednesdays. Anglers who want to fish within a state park on Wednesdays may still do so that day.

Related: 34 Wisconsin state parks, forests to reopen May 1, says Gov. Evers

All restrooms, water fountains, buildings, and facilities are also closed at all state parks. Northern forests, flowages, and the Lower Wisconsin Riverway system are exempt from these changes and remain open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., 7 days a week.

A list of launches and shorefishing access points is available on the DNR website to help anglers find fishing locations closer to home. The DNR says anglers are encouraged to have a backup plan in the event there is crowding or unsafe conditions where you plan to fish.

Related: ‘Turn the Dial’ order now in effect, some nonessential businesses can reopen

DNR boat launches are open at open state properties. Please check with local municipalities regarding boat launch closures and consult the 2020-2021 Hook and Line Fishing Regulations for the waterbody you plan to fish. Add hand sanitizer to your tackle box and pack a trash bag.

For more information about registering your boat, aquatic invasive species, and other DNR information, click here.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"