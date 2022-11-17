MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee gang member was sentenced to several years in federal prison after being convicted of multiple crimes.

31-year-old Jovante L. Champion from Milwaukee was found guilty of Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion, Interstate Transportation for Prostitution, Sex Trafficking of a Child and by Force, Fraud, or Coercion, and Transportation of a Minor with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity and will spend the next 20 years behind bars.

Evidence at the trial proved that Champion was a member of a Milwaukee gang known as ‘Everything Business,’ an offshoot of a violent Chicago-based street gang known as the Black P. Stone Nation.

Champion used his position within the gang and false promises of love and financial security to recruit two victims, one when she was 20 and the other after she had just turned 16.

Thereafter, Champion used physical force, complex layers of coercion, his possession of a firearm, and the backing of his gang to sell his victims for commercial sex in Illinois, Tennessee, and Texas.

Numerous exhibits introduced at trial included Champion’s own words detailing his trafficking crimes, including text messages and Facebook posts.

At the sentencing, United States District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller emphasized the enduring impact of the trauma Champion’s victims experienced, both at the time of the trafficking in 2019 as well as at the trial.

Judge Stadtmueller described sex trafficking as a horrible, pernicious activity, often committed against the most vulnerable individuals in the community.

“The evidence in this case, including his own messages and social media posts, demonstrated that Mr. Champion had no problem abusing and dehumanizing others for his own financial benefit,” stated U.S. Attorney Haanstad. “This office is committed to working with our federal, state, local, and tribal partners to support and seek justice for trafficking victims like those upon whom this defendant preyed.”

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul echoed Hannstad’s opinions.

“Human trafficking is a horrific crime, and, with this sentence, the defendant will spend a long time behind bars,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to the outstanding agents and analysts in Wisconsin DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation who worked on this investigation and helped bring the defendant to justice.”

The FBI and the Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigated the case with the assistance of the Dallas Police Department and the San Antonio Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Erica J. Lounsberry and Katherine M. Halopka-Ivery prosecuted the case.