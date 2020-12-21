Wisconsin generates over $72 million from its two national parks

(WFRV) – A recent report looking at the best U.S. states for visiting national parks found that Wisconsin’s national parks generate over $72 million per year in revenue.
In Wisconsin, 559,746 people visit the 2 national parks annually, which generates $72,700,000 in revenue for the state per year.
According to the report, there’s been almost a 25% decline in visits from 2020 to the National Park System, which will impact these communities and their economies.
Here is a summary of the data for Wisconsin:
- Number of NPS parks: 2
- Annual visitors to NPS parks: 559,746
- Economic benefit from NPS park tourism: $72,700,000
- Most visited NPS park (& visits): Saint Croix NSR (319,133)
