Wisconsin generates over $72 million from its two national parks

(WFRV) – A recent report looking at the best U.S. states for visiting national parks found that Wisconsin’s national parks generate over $72 million per year in revenue.

In Wisconsin, 559,746 people visit the 2 national parks annually, which generates $72,700,000 in revenue for the state per year.

According to the report, there’s been almost a 25% decline in visits from 2020 to the National Park System, which will impact these communities and their economies.

Here is a summary of the data for Wisconsin:

  • Number of NPS parks: 2
  • Annual visitors to NPS parks: 559,746
  • Economic benefit from NPS park tourism: $72,700,000
  • Most visited NPS park (& visits): Saint Croix NSR (319,133)

