Wisconsin gets ready to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Just one day after Wisconsin health officials laid out their plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, local health agencies are telling our Kris Schuller what will happen when it arrives in our backyard.

For months the nation has waited for a vaccine to fight the coronavirus and later this week the FDA is expected to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for use in Wisconsin.

“Distributing COVID-19 vaccine is the most significant public health undertaking in our lifetimes,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk.

According to Wisconsin DHS once approved the state could be sent almost 50,000 doses of the vaccine sometime yet this month. Stored at sites for distribution, where it will be kept in ultra-cold storage.

“It will be sent in batches to hubs in each of our healthcare emergency coalition regions,” said Van Dijk.

DHS says the state’s 450,000 healthcare workers and long-term care residents will receive the vaccine first. But that will likely take a couple months.

“Other high-risk groups will follow these initial groups and then the general public will also be eligible,” she said.

The director of pharmacy at Bellin Health says they are ready to vaccinate their employees.

“The plan is to administer centrally at one of a couple of sites,” said Laura Alar.

And when the time comes they’ll be ready to help immunize the general public.

“This vaccine is not like a flu vaccine that you can go anywhere and get the vaccine,” said Alar. “We will administer these through appointment only.”

But Van Dijk says based on the fact the two vaccines expected to be used, from Pfizer and Moderna require two doses, it will take months to vaccinate everyone. And patience is needed.

“We’re looking into mid to late 2021. I think it’s a really realistic goal for us to be thinking about,” Van Dijk said.

DHS urges everyone to get vaccinated when possible, but they won’t mandate immunization.