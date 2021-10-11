Wisconsin GOP election leader criticizes 2020 investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- In this Sept. 17, 2015 file photo, then Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman speaks during a court hearing at the Grant County Courthouse in Lancaster, Wis. The Republican-hired attorney leading the investigation into how the 2020 presidential election was run in Wisconsin is accusing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of having “an incomplete and misguided view” of the probe. The comments former Justice Gableman made in a video posted online Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, came less than two weeks after Evers called the taxpayer-funded investigation a “$700,000 boondoggle.” (Jessica Reilly/Telegraph Herald via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The GOP-ordered investigation into Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election is running into opposition from the Republican leader of the Assembly election committee, who says she’s been kept out of the loop and doesn’t agree with moves being made by the leader of the probe.

The latest twist comes after Michael Gableman, the retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading the investigation, issued a video taking aim at Gov. Tony Evers.

The Democratic Evers called the taxpayer-funded Gableman investigation “a $700,000 boondoggle.” Gableman’s effort was criticized Monday by Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who says she’s been kept in the dark and that the probe isn’t broad enough.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sports Xtra: Denmark football coach Tom Neuman interview

Xceptional Athlete: Freedom senior golfer Callie Berg

NLDS GAME 2: Brewers / Braves - Kyle Wrap

High School Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco & Denmark set up NEC title showdown; 8-man highlights

Spirit Squad of the Week: Fond du Lac's Military Homecoming

Team of the Week: De Pere