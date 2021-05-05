Wisconsin GOP eyeing tax cut as they prepare to gut Evers’ plan

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin’s Electoral College, casts his vote at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who head the Legislature’s budget committee are telling Wisconsin’s business leaders  that they are optimistic a tax cut will be a part of the next two-year spending plan.

The lawmakers on Wednesday told Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce that details on what type of tax cut and how much were still being discussed. Discussion of a tax cut comes as the budget committee plans on Thursday to cut hundreds of Gov. Tony Evers’ proposals from the budget, including $1 billion in tax increases mostly on capital gains and manufacturing income.

