Wisconsin GOP shifts federal aid to in-person schools

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Legislature’s finance committee have decided to give more federal aid to scores of school districts that decide to reopen to in-person instruction.

State education officials had planned to distribute $65 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars across 172 school districts and two charter schools to offset federal aid going to poorer districts in the state.

Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee voted Wednesday to instead distribute the money according to how many in-person instruction hours those districts offer.

Districts that offer more hours would get more aid.

Committee Democrats cried foul, saying the move punishes schools that remain virtual.

Republicans said it’s time for schools to re-open.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sectional hockey tickets punched & girls basketball playoffs tip off

Bonduel boys pull even in CWC, Denmark stays in North Eastern race

Digital Exclusive: WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Brackets

Wrestlers punch tickets to state at sectionals

Bay Port boys ready for state swim meet

UW-Oshkosh women, men drop openers to UW-Platteville