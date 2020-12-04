Wisconsin governor announces 33 new pardons, grants more than 100 while in office

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, saying that Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, could still qualify for up to $3 billion in state tax credits in Wisconsin if it makes changes to its deal with the state to reflect current plans for a plant that’s under construction. Evers said Thursday. “If we have a deal that is reflective of what they are doing, it’s logical that they will get the credits,” “But if they don’t, that’s a whole different deal.” AP photo/Scott Bauer)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s governor has announced an additional 33 pardons, bringing his total pardons to 107 during his first two years in office.

“Here in Wisconsin, we believe in the power of second chances and the doors it can open not only for an individual but their family and their communities,” says Gov. Tony Evers. “From pursuing their career goals, whether in nursing, divinity, or becoming a hunting and fishing guide, to simply finding peace of mind after making amends, a pardon opens those doors for folks to move forward.”

A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores some of the rights that are lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not result in an expungement.

Under Executive Order 30, individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have not committed any new crimes. Individuals currently required to register on the sex offender registry are ineligible for a pardon.

Locally, a member of the Bonduel Fire Department was among those pardoned. When he was 19-years-old, Jeremy DesJarlais and two of his friends stole $3,000 in rolled quarters from the trunk of a vehicle. DesJarlais is now a member of the Bonduel Fire Department and a medical first responder with the Bonduel EMS team. He resides in Pulaski with his family.

Matthew Krol was 20 years old with a newly purchased motorcycle when he led officers on a late-night chase through multiple jurisdictions. Now 43, Mr. Krol has maintained a career as a union sheet metal journeyman and lives in De Pere with his wife and five sons.

Chad Welch was the principal of a Wisconsin high school in 2008 when he used school funds for personal expenses. Mr. Welch has since sought to address and manage the mental health issues that led to the offense and has obtained his Master of Divinity degree, with hopes of becoming an ordained Lutheran pastor. Mr. Welch resides in Green Bay.

Shawn Pitsch was 22 years old when he sold marijuana to an informant over 20 years ago. He completed his probation, has maintained employment, and is an active member of his community. He resides in Neenah.

Ben Rauls was a teenager when he and a group of friends committed a series of crimes during the winter of 1997-1998, which included forcing entry into a construction company property to steal items and damage property, including doors, light fixtures, and windows. He has worked as a truck driver since 2009 and lives in Fond du Lac with his family.

