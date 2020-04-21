Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Wisconsin governor declares State of Emergency due to elevated wildfire conditions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers holds a press conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin policymakers scrambled Wednesday, March 18, 2020, to help displaced workers, shuttered bars and restaurants, and others reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, including asking the federal government for more medical equipment and seeking loans to help small businesses survive. Gov. Evers, a Democrat, was to speak with Republican legislative leaders about his plan for a far-reaching emergency package of legislation to help those struggling with the outbreak. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has declared a State of Emergency for all of Wisconsin in response to elevated wildfire conditions.

“Our first priority is protecting the people of Wisconsin and this executive order helps us control existing wildfires and use all available state assets to prevent new ones from starting,” Gov. Evers said. “With the Wisconsin National Guard, we’ll have the resources we need to appropriately assist in potential wildfire response and recovery efforts.”

Over 150 wildfires have already happened in Wisconsin DNR protection areas this year, with the largest fire being 234 acres in Juneau County on Saturday. That fire required aerial assistance, according to Gov. Evers.

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

The National Weather Service indicates weather conditions conducive to wildfires are possible, including gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry grasses. Spring is critical fire season in Wisconsin and generally lasts through May.

Executive Order #75 directs state agencies, including the Wisconsin National Guard, to provide additional personnel and resources as needed to assist in wildfire prevention, emergency response and recovery operations.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"