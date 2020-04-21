Wisconsin governor declares State of Emergency due to elevated wildfire conditions

FILE – In this Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers holds a press conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin policymakers scrambled Wednesday, March 18, 2020, to help displaced workers, shuttered bars and restaurants, and others reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, including asking the federal government for more medical equipment and seeking loans to help small businesses survive. Gov. Evers, a Democrat, was to speak with Republican legislative leaders about his plan for a far-reaching emergency package of legislation to help those struggling with the outbreak. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has declared a State of Emergency for all of Wisconsin in response to elevated wildfire conditions.

“Our first priority is protecting the people of Wisconsin and this executive order helps us control existing wildfires and use all available state assets to prevent new ones from starting,” Gov. Evers said. “With the Wisconsin National Guard, we’ll have the resources we need to appropriately assist in potential wildfire response and recovery efforts.”

Over 150 wildfires have already happened in Wisconsin DNR protection areas this year, with the largest fire being 234 acres in Juneau County on Saturday. That fire required aerial assistance, according to Gov. Evers.

The National Weather Service indicates weather conditions conducive to wildfires are possible, including gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry grasses. Spring is critical fire season in Wisconsin and generally lasts through May.

Executive Order #75 directs state agencies, including the Wisconsin National Guard, to provide additional personnel and resources as needed to assist in wildfire prevention, emergency response and recovery operations.

