Wisconsin Governor meets in Green Bay with local and state officials, discussing Badgercare expansions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Governor Evers met with local and state officials to discuss the expansion of Badgercare following a short special session ended by Republicans.

Evers planned the special session to discuss expanding the eligibility of Medicaid for more Wisconsinites.

The move would bring the state a one-time bonus of $1 billion in federal money. 38 other states have taken the federal money, but Wisconsin Republicans are holding firm in resistance.

In less than a minute for both the Senate and the Assembly, Wisconsin Republicans adjourned Gov. Evers’ special session, completely silencing any room for discussion.

On Tuesday, May 25 Gov. Tony Evers was joined by State Rep. Kristina Shelton, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, and Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Brad Toll to further discuss the expansion of Badgercare.

Evers believes Wisconsin Republicans who aren’t even allowing for a discussion of expanding the Badgercare program are not putting what is best for the state in mind as 70% of the state’s population supports the expansion.