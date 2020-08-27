Wisconsin governor requests National Guard assistance from other states

Authorities disperse protesters out of a park Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has asked other states to provide additional National Guard troops, equipment, and resources to Kenosha to assist local law enforcement.

The request falls under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, or EMAC, which is a mutual aid agreement that allows governors to provide state-to-state assistance during declared states of emergency.

Gov. Evers declared a state of emergency following protests in Kenosha.

The EMAC enables other states to provide resources such as National Guard troops and equipment to the requesting state.

National Guard troops from Arizona, Michigan, and Alabama will add to Wisconsin National Guard troops already in Kenosha supporting civil authorities.

According to Gov. Evers’ office, any National Guard troops from other states mobilized to support Wisconsin would do so in a State Active Duty status, not a federal status. Those troops would fall under the operation control of Wisconsin’s adjutant general, Major General Paul Knapp, during their mobilization but remain under their respective state’s administrative control.

National Guard troops have been on duty in Kenosha since August 24 – the day that Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha Police Officer. Troop numbers will continue to be adjusted as needed, according to Gov. Evers.

