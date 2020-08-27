KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has asked other states to provide additional National Guard troops, equipment, and resources to Kenosha to assist local law enforcement.
The request falls under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, or EMAC, which is a mutual aid agreement that allows governors to provide state-to-state assistance during declared states of emergency.
Gov. Evers declared a state of emergency following protests in Kenosha.
The EMAC enables other states to provide resources such as National Guard troops and equipment to the requesting state.
National Guard troops from Arizona, Michigan, and Alabama will add to Wisconsin National Guard troops already in Kenosha supporting civil authorities.
According to Gov. Evers’ office, any National Guard troops from other states mobilized to support Wisconsin would do so in a State Active Duty status, not a federal status. Those troops would fall under the operation control of Wisconsin’s adjutant general, Major General Paul Knapp, during their mobilization but remain under their respective state’s administrative control.
National Guard troops have been on duty in Kenosha since August 24 – the day that Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha Police Officer. Troop numbers will continue to be adjusted as needed, according to Gov. Evers.
Latest Stories
- Three taken into custody in ongoing drug investigation in Shawano County
- Multiple people, ranging in age from 13 to 47, taken into custody in Grand Chute incident
- Wisconsin governor requests National Guard assistance from other states
- Wisconsin law enforcement call for Gov., Lt. Gov. to ‘refrain from making statements’ about Kenosha shooting
- LaFleur speaks to media after Packers practice canceled amid protests