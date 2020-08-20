Wisconsin governor seeks federal grant for Capitol statue of Black leader

Wisconsin’s “Forward” statue lies in the street on Capitol Square in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Crowds outside the Wisconsin State Capitol tore down two statues and attacked a state senator amid protests following the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat. (Emily Hamer/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is requesting $150,000 in federal grant money to pay for a new statue on the Capitol grounds of the state’s first Black secretary of state and to restore two statues that were torn down by protesters in June.

Two-thirds of the grant requested Thursday would be used for a new statue of Vel Phillips, who would be the first person of color honored with a statue at the Capitol.

The remaining $50,000 would be used to restore the statue of Civil War hero and abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg and the “Forward” statue.

In June, Gov. Evers activated the National Guard to protect state properties after a night of violence that included the toppling of two statues outside the state Capitol, one of which commemorated an abolitionist Civil War hero.

Two statues outside the state Capitol were toppled and a Molotov cocktail was thrown into a government building.

The same night, state senator Tim Carpenter was allegedly beaten after taking cell phone video of protesters. Violence originally broke out as a group of 200 to 300 people protested the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat.

Two Madison women have been charged for beating Sen. Carpenter. The women were arrested after they turned themselves in to Madison Police.

