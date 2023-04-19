MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – In February of 2021, Monica Walker was driving a car in Manitowoc County that crashed, killing her 9-year-old granddaughter Tykia Brewer. Walker says no one is to blame but herself.

“I take full responsibility for the loss of my granddaughter,” stated Monica Walker.

Walker had been drinking before driving the vehicle, something she now regrets. Walker says she will never get to see her granddaughter grow old.

“I wanted to see her blossom into a beautiful young lady,” stated Monica Walker.

Walker reached a plea deal with prosecutors and was convicted of homicide using a vehicle. The judge sentenced her to four years in prison, followed by six years of extended supervision. Walker was remorseful when she spoke at the hearing.

“I’ve been going through it so hard every day, I can’t believe this happened,” explained Monica Walker.

Walker’s criminal history includes driving a car without a valid driver’s license, something the judge referenced during the sentencing.

“She was prohibited from driving that day and was not allowed to drive that day under the law and had known it with the past experience from a prior conviction from 2014, so she was well on notice,” stated Judge Mark R. Rohrer.

Before being led out of the courtroom in handcuffs, Walker hugged her family members as they said goodbye.

“I love all of my kids and my grandkids. If it is god’s will, so then be,” said Monica Walker.

The judge hopes Walker will teach others the importance of driving sober.