MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The news that former President Barack Obama would be campaigning in Wisconsin the last week in October brought mixed reactions from the gubernatorial campaigns.

While we know the event will be on October 29th in Milwaukee, organizers have yet to name the venue.

“I’m thrilled that Barack Obama will come to Wisconsin,” Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Benjamin McDonald Wikler told reporters. “It makes sure everyone knows that if they care about freedom, if they care about a governor who does the right thing, and we don’t have another six years of Ron Johnson doing things for himself, then you have to cast a ballot on November 8th.”

The comments came after the one and only debate between incumbent Democratic Governor Toney Evers and Republican Challenger, businessman Tim Michels.

“I will tell you Barack Obama coming is a sign that the Evers campaign knows it’s in trouble,” said Michels spokesperson Brian Fraley. “They’re calling in the big dogs. They know that back in April, Tim Michels was zero in the polls. Now the race is tied.”

President Trump campaigned for Michels in Wisconsin before the primary.

GOP Florida Governor Ron DeSantis campaigned with Michels in Green Bay just a couple of weeks ago.