Wisconsin gun dealers struggle with ammunition shortages

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin gun dealers continue to struggle with keeping shelves stocked with ammunition.

Supply chain disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic and increased demand for guns and ammunition has left shelves empty in some cases. And when a shipment does arrive at local gun stores, ammunition is quickly snapped up.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates about 8.4 million people bought a gun for the first time last year.

The FBI says one indicator of the surge in gun sales is that federal background checks for gun purchases climbed 40% last year to a record 39.7 million.

In Wisconsin, the Department of Justice says background checks for handguns surged 174% last year from the previous year.