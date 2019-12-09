Wisconsin gypsy moth population continues to decline, says DATCP

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — They gypsy moth population continues to decline, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection’s Slow the Spread of gypsy moth program.

The DATCP says 52,396 gypsy moths were caught during the 2019 gypsy moth trapping season – down from 76,447 moths in 2018 and 108,808 in 2017.

The gypsy moth is an invasive pest from Europe that has been spreading westward since its introduction to North America in 1869, according to DATCP.

Gypsy moth caterpillars feed on the leaves of many species of trees and shrubs, especially oaks, and can cause severe defoliation when feeding in large numbers. As adult moths, the males concentrate on finding a female to mate. Females lay an egg mass, and then the moths die. Caterpillars then hatch the following spring, and the cycle begins again.

Trapping for gypsy moths is not used as a method of population control, according to officials, but instead for tracking and measuring. It shows where the moths are located and the extent of the population.

Only male gypsy moths are caught in the trap because the females do not fly.

DATCP adds that the trapping data helps to determine the potential sites for next year’s aerial spray treatments. About 76,288 acres across 14 counties were successfully treated this year. Treatment sites for next year have not yet been finalized.

Severe winter cold can kill gypsy moth eggs, especially when coupled with a lack of insulating snow cover. DATCP says this decreases the number of caterpillars that hatch from egg masses the following spring and drives population sizes down.

“For the second straight year, there were several days of severe winter temperatures cold enough to kill gypsy moth eggs throughout Wisconsin,” says Michael Falk, trapping coordinator for the program. “These cold temperatures, in combination with our treatments, have helped decrease gypsy moth catches by about one-third since 2018, and one-half since 2017. However, moth populations can rebound quickly given the right environmental conditions.”

To help reduce the gypsy moth population, DATCP says you can treat or remove egg masses that can be found on trees, vehicles, fences, playground equipment, buildings, or any outdoor item.

A gypsy moth egg mass is tan, oval or bulb-shaped, and a little bigger than a quarter. It is flat with a velvety texture and can hold 500 to 1,000 eggs.

Egg masses can be removed with a putty knife, stiff brush or similar hand tool and placed into a container of warm, soapy water. Let soak for a few days and discard in the trash. Horticultural oil also can be sprayed onto egg masses. Simply crushing the egg masses will not destroy them.