Wisconsin hair salon owner sues over stay-at-home order

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The owner of a Christian-based children’s hair salon has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order that closed nonessential businesses is a violation of free speech and religious rights.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday is the third legal challenge to the order issued by the Democratic governor that runs until May 26.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the latest lawsuit was filed by Jessica Netzel, the owner of Kingdom Kuts in Appleton.

Netzel argues that the order violates her ability to practice her religion because she cannot attend in-person services or operate her Christian-based hair salon.

