(WFRV)- Wisconsin employees seem to be among the happiest- well maybe among the most loyal- workers as the Badger State has the 10th lowest resignation rate in the country, according to a recent study.

A study conducted by Wallethub used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to find which states have the highest and lowest resignation rates.

Based on the study’s findings, Wisconsin was ranked as having the 10th lowest resignation rate in the U.S. right behind California and New Jersey.

The state with the lowest resignation rate overall is New York, which doesn’t seem too far-fetched as the densely populated state is listed as one of the world’s major commercial, financial and cultural centers.

And vastly contrasting New York and Wisconsin’s workforce prowess are the states that have seen a drastic amount of resignations within the last 12 months. At the top of this list is Alaska.

The snow-covered state has reportedly experienced the most workplace resignations in the U.S. followed by South Carolina Georgia.

Experts believe one of the main factors influencing this shift in the labor force is the coronavirus pandemic.

“The labor force fell by over three percentage points in March 2020, and a drop that large is unprecedented, millions of people left the workforce and the workforce still has not come close to recovering,” shared Texas Tech University professor Michael Noel.

Noel claimed that many employees chose to leave their jobs due to the following reasons that all stemmed from COVID-19:

Employees were fearful of contracting COVID-19 at work

Workers suffered through poor working conditions brought on by staffing shortages

Employees need to stay home to take care of family members or kids due to daycare closures

Employment benefets during the pandemic paid workers more to not work than to work in many cases

Employer doesn’t offer work from home options

Like Noel, Kuzey Yilmaz, an associate economics professor at Cleveland State University, thinks that the pandemic largely contributed to the labor gap claiming that women employees were the demographic most impacted by COVID-19.

“Women with children predominate in many of the occupations that were hardest hit at the start of the pandemic due to increased childcare responsibilities stemming from the shift to virtual learning at schools and the closure or reduced capacity of many daycare centers,” explained Yilmaz.

And yet, not all experts believe the COVID-19 pandemic is solely to blame for the increase in resignations. Widener University Dean of School of Business, Anthony Wheeler, believes more employees are resigning due to workplace expectations not being met and bad relationships with supervisors.

“In general, most turnover inside of companies occurs within the first 12-18 months of someone starting a new job. That happens for two main reasons. One, their expectations pre- to post-hire are not met… Two, the single most important relationship inside a company is between the employee and the supervisor. As the supervisor-subordinate relationship weakens or sours, employees will leave,” said Wheeler.

While a concrete explanation for why resignations have drastically sky-rocketed is unclear, all three experts agree on one thing: resignations will simmer in the coming years.

“People are re-entering the workforce. For most people, fear of COVID is subsiding and working conditions are improving as businesses are less short-staffed and the work environment is not as contentious…Many workers with children at home are regaining the trust that schools and daycares will stay open and they have returned or will return to the workforce,” said Noel.

The interactive map depicted below is provided by WalletHub and shows the rankings of states with the highest and lowest resignation rates in the last 12 months. The states are ranked from highest to lowest with number 1 being the state with the highest resignation rate and number 51 being the state with the lowest.