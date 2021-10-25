Wisconsin has a new favorite Halloween candy, no it isn’t candy corn

Which candies are most popular in your neck of the woods? A new report may have the answer. (Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Starburst was Wisconsin’s favorite Halloween candy in 2020, but what about 2021? Well, according to a study, Starburst is no longer #1.

According to Candystore.com, which is an online candy retailer specializing in bulk shipments, Wisconsin’s favorite Halloween candy in 2021 is Butterfinger. The study showed that 103,827 pounds of Butterfinger were purchased compared to 101,827 of Starburst.

Hot Tamales were in third place with 78,920 pounds.

Wisconsin is one of only two states to have Butterfinger as its favorite Halloween candy, as South Carolina also had Butterfinger as its #1.

Officials say that Halloween spending is predicted to be over $10 billion. That is up 25% compared to 2020.

America’s five favorite Halloween candies were:

Reese’s Cups Skittles M&M’s Starburst Hot Tamales

In addition, a total of 14 states favored candy corn as their second- or third-most-popular purchase, lending even more credence to the notion that some people indeed eat that stuff.

To come to this year’s findings, the analysts at Candystore.com drew on 14 years of sales data, focusing primarily on bulk candy sales in the months leading up to Halloween. This data, supplemented with statistics from major manufacturers and distributors, was then utilized to determine the most popular Halloween candies in America, as well as the three most popular candies in each state.