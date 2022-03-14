JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Officials confirmed its first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza since 2015, and the flock will not enter the food system.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), a confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was found in Jefferson County. The case was in a commercial poultry flock.

Samples were reportedly tested by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Iowa.

This is the state’s first confirmed case of HPAI since 2015. Officials are reportedly working on a joint incident response. The area that is affected will reportedly not move poultry products. Birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that HPAI does not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of avian influenza have been found in the U.S.

Signs of HPAI in infected birds include:

Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy or appetite

Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

HPAI does not pose a food safety risk, as cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees kills the virus.

More information can be found on the DATCP’s website.