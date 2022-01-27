Wisconsin has nine of America’s top 100 safest cities

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s state slogan is ‘America’s Dairyland’, but maybe Wisconsin is ‘America’s safe state’ as a recent study showed the state had nine of the top 100 safest cities in America.

A recent study ranked the top 100 ‘safest cities’. The rankings were based on the total crime rate in 7,000 cities across the country.

The study said that the murder rate grew by 30%, which was the largest single-year increase on record.

The nine cities in Wisconsin that made the list are:

  • Milton (3)
  • Fulton (17)
  • Barneveld (30)
  • Cumberland (46)
  • Fall River (61)
  • La Farge (77)
  • Oconomowoc (81)
  • Cleveland (82)
  • Wild Rose (92)

Milton came in third overall, and only had 31.57 crimes per 100,000 residents. The number one ranked city was Wayland, Massachusetts with a minuscule 7.22 crimes per 100,000 residents.

Wisconsin had the second most number of cities (9) ranked in the top 100. New York had the most, with 16 cities in the top 100.

The complete ranking/study can be viewed here.

