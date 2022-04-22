(WFRV) – When driving across a bridge overlooking most bodies of water in Wisconsin, motorists can expect to see a good amount of traffic on the waterways either fishing or cruising.

According to a report from Staten Island Yachts, Wisconsin has the third most recreational boats and yachts per capita. Wisconsin comes in behind Minnesota and South Carolina with 105.335 boats and yachts per 1,000 people.

Minnesota leads the nation with a whopping 143.587 per 1,000 people. Wisconsin, South Carolina and Minnesota are the only three states that have over 100+ boats and yachts per 1,000 people.

The full ranking is below:

Rank State Boats & Yachts per 1,000 people 1 Minnesota 143.587 2 South Carolina 108.671 3 Wisconsin 105.335 4 Maine 79.803 5 Michigan 77.996 6 North Dakota 74.196 7 New Hampshire 73.546 8 South Dakota 68.297 9 Louisiana 68.211 10 Iowa 65.815 11 Alaska 65.464 12 Arkansas 61.556 13 Delaware 53.246 14 Oklahoma 50.293 15 Ohio 50.292 16 Alabama 49.412 17 Idaho 49.095 18 Montana 47.229 19 Missouri 46.763 20 Wyoming 45.11 21 Florida 44.563 22 Mississippi 43.25 23 Vermont 41.427 24 Nebraska 40.293 25 Oregon 38.90 26 Tennessee 35.624 27 North Carolina 35.517 28 Rhode Island 34.998 29 Kentucky 34.799 30 Washington 33.001 31 Georiga 30.832 32 Indiana 29.783 33 Kansas 28.751 34 Maryland 27.505 35 Virginia 26.67 36 Connecticut 24.076 37 Pennsylvania 23.184 38 New York 21.457 39 Utah 21.385 40 Texas 19.802 41 Massachusetts 18.639 42 Arizona 18.077 43 West Virginia 17.293 44 Illinois 16.886 45 Colorado 16.347 46 California 16.337 47 New Mexico 14.601 48 New Jersey 14.368 49 Nevada 13.408 50 Hawaii 8.49 Courtesy of Staten Island Yachts

For most Wisconsinites, they can only use their boats at most eight to nine months a year, as the water freezes over in the winter months. However, in some unique cases, a body of water in Wisconsin can have both ice fishing and water skiing at the same time.

Wisconsin also has the fifth most boat registrations in the country, placing behind Florida, Minnesota, Michigan and California.