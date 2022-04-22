(WFRV) – When driving across a bridge overlooking most bodies of water in Wisconsin, motorists can expect to see a good amount of traffic on the waterways either fishing or cruising.

According to a report from Staten Island Yachts, Wisconsin has the third most recreational boats and yachts per capita. Wisconsin comes in behind Minnesota and South Carolina with 105.335 boats and yachts per 1,000 people.

Minnesota leads the nation with a whopping 143.587 per 1,000 people. Wisconsin, South Carolina and Minnesota are the only three states that have over 100+ boats and yachts per 1,000 people.

The full ranking is below:

RankStateBoats & Yachts per 1,000 people
1Minnesota143.587
2South Carolina108.671
3Wisconsin105.335
4Maine79.803
5Michigan77.996
6North Dakota74.196
7New Hampshire73.546
8South Dakota68.297
9Louisiana68.211
10Iowa65.815
11Alaska65.464
12Arkansas61.556
13Delaware53.246
14Oklahoma50.293
15Ohio50.292
16Alabama49.412
17Idaho49.095
18Montana47.229
19Missouri46.763
20Wyoming45.11
21Florida44.563
22Mississippi43.25
23Vermont41.427
24Nebraska40.293
25Oregon 38.90
26Tennessee35.624
27North Carolina35.517
28Rhode Island34.998
29Kentucky34.799
30Washington33.001
31Georiga30.832
32Indiana29.783
33Kansas28.751
34Maryland27.505
35Virginia26.67
36Connecticut24.076
37Pennsylvania23.184
38New York 21.457
39Utah21.385
40Texas19.802
41Massachusetts18.639
42Arizona18.077
43West Virginia17.293
44Illinois16.886
45Colorado 16.347
46California16.337
47New Mexico14.601
48New Jersey14.368
49Nevada13.408
50Hawaii8.49
Courtesy of Staten Island Yachts

For most Wisconsinites, they can only use their boats at most eight to nine months a year, as the water freezes over in the winter months. However, in some unique cases, a body of water in Wisconsin can have both ice fishing and water skiing at the same time.

Wisconsin also has the fifth most boat registrations in the country, placing behind Florida, Minnesota, Michigan and California.