Three Wisconsin cities in top 200 of new ranking of best U.S. cities to live in

The Boardwalk water feature along The Woodlands Waterway. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – In a new ranking, Wisconsin had three cities make the top 200, Green Bay, Milwaukee and Madison all made the cut.

The best U.S. city to live in can be found in Texas, according to a new ranking released by Niche, a company that analyzes public data and reviews to create rankings, report cards and more for schools, colleges and neighborhoods.

The Woodlands, Texas snagged the top spot on the list, scoring well in public schools, housing, family life and diversity.

The master-planned community is located outside Houston and is known for its wooded forests and family-friendly cultural offerings.

The Woodlands was followed by Arlington, Virginia; Naperville, Illinois; and Overland Park, Kansas.

Niche ranks cities on its Best Places to Live list by assessing several key factors, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities.

You can find the full methodology here.

The top 10 best places to live, according to Niche, are as follows:

  1. The Woodlands, Texas
  2. Arlington, Virginia
  3. Naperville, Illinois
  4. Overland Park, Kansas
  5. Cambridge, Massachusetts
  6. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  7. Plano, Texas
  8. Columbia, Maryland
  9. Berkeley, California
  10. Bellevue, Washington

Wisconsin had three cities within the top 200:

  • Madison came in at 14
  • Green Bay came in at 106
  • Milwaukee came in at 191

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

