OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, is hosting auditions for the national anthem at Herd home games during the 2022-23 season.

According to a release sent by the Herd, the team is inviting singers and musicians of all genres to audition for the opportunity.

Open call auditions will be held at Oshkosh Arena on Thursday, October 6, from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Officials say candidates should register online or on-site and will audition in the order in which they arrive. Performers are only required to audition once.

Auditions are open to all ages, but those under the age of 18 will need permission from a legal parent or guardian.

Those auditioning must perform the national anthem in its entirety to be considered. The Canadian national anthem can also be performed, as Toronto Raptors’ NBA G League affiliate Toronto 905 will play in Oshkosh.

For any questions on the Wisconsin Herd national anthem auditions, you can email Bryan Lidtke, the team’s director, game production, and partnership activation here.