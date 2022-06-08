OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The home of the Wisconsin Herd won’t be changing anytime soon, as a multi-year extension was signed for its lease at Oshkosh Arena.

The Wisconsin Herd and Milwaukee Bucks have entered into a multi-year extension of the lease at Oshkosh Arena. The terms of the deal were not released.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Oshkosh Arena. We are grateful for the continued support of our fans, partners and the Oshkosh and the Fox Valley communities. We are looking forward to an exciting future of Herd Basketball at Oshkosh Arena,” said Steve Brandes, President of the Wisconsin Herd.

The arena was built in 2017 and hosts multiple types of events in addition to Wisconsin Herd games.

More information can be found on the Wisconsin Herd’s website.